Electric NIO EP9 Supercar Sets Driverless Lap Record At Circuit of the Americas

EP9 is more than an internal designation for a kind of Honda Civic
. It is also the name of the world’s quickest electric car.
The EP9 we are referring is not built by Honda
, but by those at NIO, which is a start-up company. The quest of the design and engineering teams was to create a supercar with electric drive and self-driving technology.
Back in October, the American division of NIO was granted an Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit by California’s DMV, and they took full benefit of that permit when they developed the vehicle's self-driving mode.
To demonstrate the capabilities of the EP9
, NIO took it to the Circuit of the Americas, or COTA, where it set the lap record for the fastest production car with a driver. Its lap time was 2:11.30, but that is not the most impressive aspect of this vehicle.
For the moment, NIO has yet to offer the EP9 for sale, but it will be available in the foreseeable future.
NIO EP9
also set the track record for the world’s fastest driverless car, with 2:40.33 on the same circuit, but without anyone behind the wheel.
In other words, the NIO EP9 managed to drive itself at speeds of up to 160 mph (260 km/h) on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The human driver who was picked for the record run achieved a top speed that was higher by ten mph (16 km/h), but the difference in lap times still favors humans. That will change one day, so be prepared to see your car faster than you on any track in the future that is not too far from today.
NIO’s EP9 set a record time on the Nurburgring as well, lapping the 20.8 kilometers of the Green Hell
in 7:05.12, which made it the fastest electric car on the ‘Ring
. The company achieved this with its innovative drivetrain, which involves four gearboxes that help control 1 MegaWatt of power.
The electric
supercar develops the equivalent of 1,360 HP
, and can accelerate from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 7.1 seconds. Its top speed is 194 mph (313 km/h), and its batteries can be charged in just 45 minutes. The announced range of the EP9 is 265 miles (427 km), which is enough when you have a megawatt of power on tap.