NIO ET7 Wins Coveted Golden Steering Wheel 2022 Award in Germany

New Chinese electric car brand NIO officially launched the ET7, EL7, and ET5 models in Europe just last month, and it’s already winning laurels. On November 9, 2022, the NIO ET7 sedan won the Golden Steering Wheel 2022 award in Germany, the very first recognition of the premium electric sedan on the old continent.
The newly released vehicle was selected as the best model in the “Medium and Upper Class” category, making NIO the first manufacturer to win one of the coveted awards within just a few weeks of the brand’s launch on the German market.
The Golden Steering Wheel is one of the most prestigious and oldest awards in the automotive industry. It has been rewarding the best new car models in Germany since 1976.
A total of 47 new models have entered the competition this year in 11 categories of the 2022 Golden Steering Wheel awards, and finalists in each category were thoroughly evaluated by an expert panel. The winner was selected through a combination of readers’ votes and the expert jury’s evaluation.
“The NIO ET7 surprised - and convinced - virtually everyone on the Golden Steering Wheel jury,” said Editor-in-Chief of Automotive Magazine AUTO BILD, who handed the prestigious award to Ralph Kranz, General Manager of NIO Germany.
“The positive feedback we have received during test drives and from NIO users over the past weeks confirms that we have a very convincing electric vehicle ready to compete with the best. This prestigious award once again proves this,” added Ralph Kranz.
NIO’s flagship sedan is the fourth NIO production car and the first to feature Lidar. The manufacturer has three models on sale - Standard, Long Life, and Ultra Long Life, with a price range of 458,000 – 536,000 RMB ($67,600 – $79,100).
The ET7 offers 445 km (276 miles) of WLTP range with a 75 kWh standard range battery and 580 km (360 miles) with a 100 kWh long-range battery. It is powered by two electric motors, a 180 kW one at the front and a 300 kW engine at the rear, with a combined power output of 480 kW (652 hp/661 ps) and 850 Nm of torque (627 ft-lbs).
