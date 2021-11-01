Nine in 10 Driving Instructors Say Kids Pick up Bad Driving Habits From Parents

They say that a big part of education is what happens before kids set off for their first day of school. The same seems true for driving, as the Brits at Young Driver have found. Students who relied on their parents for driving tuition picked up bad habits along the way.
The British driving school behind this survey found that the worst bad habit picked up from parents is forgetting to follow the due course of the series of actions required for a maneuver. That involves looking in the mirrors and signaling before doing the desired maneuver. The second-worst thing on the list was steering with just one hand or crossing hands on the wheel while turning.
Another “popular” bad habit was not observing what was going on around them and the vehicle they were driving. The same goes for coasting, while speeding came in fifth place.
Driving instructors also found that many young student drivers were riding the clutch, driving in an impatient or aggressive manner, were not careful when exiting a junction, or relied on out-of-date driving styles.
Some young drivers still believed driving myths, such as the one that overuse of indicators can be frowned upon, as British driving instructors told Young Driver. Other bad driving habits include (but are not limited to) tailgating, being too heavy on the gas pedal, not checking blind spots, and, our favorite, "having no regard or understanding of the highway code."
It is obvious that kids pick up bad habits from their parents, and the same goes for driving, even if parents do not go out and attempt to teach their kids how to drive. Simply witnessing poor driving conduct has the potential to influence the way that a young driver will behave on the road.
So, if you had any doubts about driving differently when your kids are on board, the results of the quoted survey should make you (and everyone else in your vehicle) buckle up before the vehicle drives off. Might we also suggest behaving respectfully towards other road users?
Almost seventy percent of driving instructors who were questioned for the survey felt that parents should only teach their kids how to drive alongside professional tuition. Despite all the bad habits being picked up by young drivers who got tuition from their parents, 98 percent of 150 instructors who were questioned still felt that that part was important.
