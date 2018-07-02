Learner Drivers Should Have Pothole Hazard Added to Driving Test, AA Says

The number one hazard for drivers on UK roads is potholes, the AA says. It is also the number one cause for serious damage to the vehicle, and it’s time the legislation changed to reflect this sad reality.
The AA believes that potholes should be added to the hazard perception test for learner drivers and that advice for novices on what to do when they come across a pothole should be added to the Highway Code.
With 1 in 5 local roads in the UK being in poor conditions because of potholes, the motorist organization says driving instructors are often forced to cut classes short or even to cancel them altogether after their vehicle breaks down because of damage from potholes. Some roads aren’t even practicable for the same reason, and no one dares take a learner driver on them.
As such, potholes should be added to the hazard perception test, which is part of the theory test. This way, drivers will know what to do when they come across a pothole, and limit the damage to their cars and decrease the odds of crashing into another car.
“It is a sad indictment of our poor road conditions that instructors are having to adapt their lessons to avoid potholed roads,” AA president Edmund King says for Metro. “More troubling is the fact that lessons and tests are being abandoned because of pothole-related breakdowns.”
“The situation is so serious that the hazard perception test and Highway Code need to change to reflect the state of the roads that learner drivers have to learn on,” King continues.
In response, the Government says the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency is constantly updating the driver tests to reflect current realities – which is just a diplomatic way of saying “thanks, but no, thanks.” Furthermore, money is being spent to improve the conditions of the roads in the country: of the £6billion allotted in total, a record £296million goes to the Pothole Action. That amount should cover the expenses of fixing around 6 million potholes.
Translation, again: “no, thanks, we got this issue covered.”
With 1 in 5 local roads in the UK being in poor conditions because of potholes, the motorist organization says driving instructors are often forced to cut classes short or even to cancel them altogether after their vehicle breaks down because of damage from potholes. Some roads aren’t even practicable for the same reason, and no one dares take a learner driver on them.
As such, potholes should be added to the hazard perception test, which is part of the theory test. This way, drivers will know what to do when they come across a pothole, and limit the damage to their cars and decrease the odds of crashing into another car.
“It is a sad indictment of our poor road conditions that instructors are having to adapt their lessons to avoid potholed roads,” AA president Edmund King says for Metro. “More troubling is the fact that lessons and tests are being abandoned because of pothole-related breakdowns.”
“The situation is so serious that the hazard perception test and Highway Code need to change to reflect the state of the roads that learner drivers have to learn on,” King continues.
In response, the Government says the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency is constantly updating the driver tests to reflect current realities – which is just a diplomatic way of saying “thanks, but no, thanks.” Furthermore, money is being spent to improve the conditions of the roads in the country: of the £6billion allotted in total, a record £296million goes to the Pothole Action. That amount should cover the expenses of fixing around 6 million potholes.
Translation, again: “no, thanks, we got this issue covered.”