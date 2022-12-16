NHTSA Opens Probe Into GM's Cruise AD System After It Found Vehicles Braking for No Reason

Cruise has been plagued with problems lately, with reports claiming that its autonomous vehicles brake hard for no reason and become immobilized, blocking the streets. This is the second major investigation into Cruise’s autonomous driving software.
GM’s autonomous driving arm, Cruise, has been the first AD hailing service to gain a commercial license to operate on the streets of San Francisco. Its safety records weren’t flawless, but Cruise was granted the permit nonetheless. Days after that, one of its cars got involved in an accident, injuring one person. Following this accident, the NHTSA opened an investigation and demanded that Cruise adjust its software to prevent such accidents from happening again.
The problems kept piling up, and several incidents were reported when Cruise robotaxis would stop in the middle of the road for no reason. Cruise claimed it had solved the problem in July, but a new episode happened again in September. After receiving several complaints about Cruise vehicles that “may engage in inappropriately hard braking or become immobilized,” NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation.
“Although the two types of incidents appear to be distinct, they each result in the Cruise vehicles becoming unexpected roadway obstacles,” reads the NHTSA report. “This may introduce multiple potential hazards such as a collision with a Cruise vehicle, risk to a stranded passenger exiting an immobilized Cruise vehicle, or obstruction of other traffic, including emergency vehicles.”
The investigation follows reports of three crashes in which Cruise AVs were struck from behind by other vehicles, resulting in two injuries. While reporting the accidents is mandatory, NHTSA admits that the number of immobilization incidents is unknown. The Preliminary Evaluation will determine “the scope and severity of the potential problem and fully assess the potential safety-related issues posed by these two types of incidents.”
According to NHTSA, the probe involves 240 Cruise vehicles equipped with the autonomous driving software system. The investigation might impede Cruise’s plans to extend robotaxi service from 30% of San Francisco to the entire municipality.
