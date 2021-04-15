New Samsung PixCell LED Takes Intelligent Headlights to the Next Level

This Spacecraft Could Make Its Own Fuel on Titan, Head Back Home

Driving in bad weather or driving at night comes with obvious risks, and anything that can improve visibility is a step towards better road safety. Samsung Electronics’ PixCell LED does precisely that, with added benefits. 1 photo



The PixCell LED that



The LED chip integrates over 100 small segments, each of them able to control light distribution, which leads to headlights having a greater precision in selectively illuminating targeted areas. A silicone wall is used to separate the LED segments, to prevent optical signals interfering with one another and create a stronger contrast, with a 300:1 ratio.



Ultimately, this helps drivers have better



Another advantage of the PixCell LED is that it can help improve headlight design, because the light-emitting surface is only 15.4mm x 2.7mm, which is the equivalent of only 1.16 of conventional LED modules used in ADB systems. And with headlamps that can be even half the size of standard ones, overall car design is also improved.



Last but not least, the PixCell LED is based on automotive lighting technology, which makes it versatile enough to be customized and used for different types of lamps. And, it also complies with various international regulations for lamp design.



