5 Dump Truck vs. Electricity Pole vs. Panicked Driver Stirs Up the Old Pot

3 Popular Female Japanese Biker Turns Out to Be a Man: Catfishing for the Sport

2 Voltswagen Prank Was All About “Let’s Show the World How Crazy We Are About EVs”

Driver Completes Multi-State Journey With Zero Visibility, Except for a Peephole

As the saying goes, live and learn. In some instances, though, the learning part comes at the possible high price of no longer living. 1 photo



According to the Montana Highway Patrol, trooper James Beck pulled the Outback over on I-90 last week. The car, as you can see in the accompanying post (hat tip to



To the driver’s credit, he used safety glasses to “keep the shards of glass out of his eyes as he looked through the peephole.” Safety is always important, and this guy knew all about that.



The trooper called for a tow truck and the Subaru completed the rest of the journey on the bed of the truck. No word on what the driver got as punishment for his incredibly reckless and dangerous stunt, but “at the risk of sounding too obvious, don't be this guy,” the Montana Highway Police say.



On a slightly-related note, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and



This guy would have aced the experiment, if allowed to drill a hole through that windshield.



This could have been one of those cases. Some guy at the wheel of Subaru Outback drove hundreds of miles across several U.S. states with zero visibility, staring through a peephole in his shattered windshield. He would have continued on his way to his destination or until another accident had stopped him, had not the police pulled him over.According to the Montana Highway Patrol, trooper James Beck pulled the Outback over on I-90 last week. The car, as you can see in the accompanying post (hat tip to The Drive ) had a shattered windshield and severe damage on the driver’s side. But there was a peephole for the driver to peer out of, and he’d been driving like this across multiple states.To the driver’s credit, he used safety glasses to “keep the shards of glass out of his eyes as he looked through the peephole.” Safety is always important, and this guy knew all about that.The trooper called for a tow truck and the Subaru completed the rest of the journey on the bed of the truck. No word on what the driver got as punishment for his incredibly reckless and dangerous stunt, but “at the risk of sounding too obvious, don't be this guy,” the Montana Highway Police say.On a slightly-related note, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Lexus built a special NX with electrochromic glass in the windshield and windows, so that it turned opaque at the touch of a button. The idea was to render the driver completely blind for 4.6 seconds, the average time it takes to read and send a text while driving, to show the effects of distracted driving.This guy would have aced the experiment, if allowed to drill a hole through that windshield.