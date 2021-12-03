Drag Racing Essentials 101: Welcome to the Track

New Rise H Alloy eMTB From Orbea Is Touted As the Lightest E-Bike in Its Class

Spanish bike manufacturer Orbea announced its carbon Rise e-bikes more than a year ago, receiving great feedback and boosting its sales. Now the company releases the alloy version of the Rise, claiming to be the lightest e-bike in its class. 6 photos



Orbea’s Rise H electric



If you opt for the base model (H30), your bike will weigh about 20 kg (44 lb), while the most premium model (H10) in the new series weighs 19 kg (41.8 lb).



The “H” letter in the bike’s name is short for “Hydro” because the frame is made of hydroformed aluminum. Orbea claims the alloy frame of the



In addition to being more affordable, the Rise H also packs a larger battery than its carbon sibling, with Orbea equipping the two-wheeler with a 540 Wh battery instead of 360 Wh. Since this is a more budget-friendly option, customers can now benefit from a more generous range without purchasing the optional extender, which increases the capacity by up to 50 percent. Of course, the 252 Wh range extender is also available with the Rise H if you want to buy it.







As far as the geometry of the bike goes, it remains the same, and the Rise H trail bike is also equipped with 29” wheels. You’ve got 140mm of rear-wheel travel and the bike is available in four sizes: S, M, L, and XL.



All three models have the same tires, namely Maxxis Dissector EXO 2.40” in the front and Maxxis Rekon EXO 2.40” in the rear.



The Rise H10 is equipped with components that are meant to keep the weight of the bike down. It comes with a Fox 34 Float Factory fork in the front and a Float Factory DPS rear shock.



On the other end, we have the Rise H30, which is equipped with a Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork and Fox Float DPS Performance rear shock.



Orbea’s Rise H e-bikes are now available to



