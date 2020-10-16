Famed Orbea Is Gaining Massive Ground in the E-bike World with the “Gain” Line

One of those limits is in the e-bike sector, and it’s being broken with the new Gain line of road e-bikes. Before you continue to read this article, take a moment and have a look at the particular e-bike in the gallery. Once you’ve analyzed the frame, the components, and pictured yourself riding it, come back to the text, so we can tell you why what you’re imagining is nowhere near the reality of the situation.
Now, Orbea has launched a whole new line of these puppies, and this is the Gain M10i, the most expensive from the lineup as well, coming in at 9,299 US dollars (7,940 Euro at the time of writing this article). Just so we’re on the same page, the entire frame is a monocoque carbon frame with internal cable routing. To top it all off, the fork is full carbon too, adding more insult to injury when referring to weight.
Speaking of the motor, here’s what’s powering this beauty. Using the latest motor from Mahle, the Ebikemotion X35 PLUS, it combines power, efficiency, and technology to spit out some pretty impressive stats. The system runs under 36v and 250w of power with a max torque of 40 Nm. It may not seem like much, but you’ll ride up a 15 percent incline like it’s nothing. It will even do it while flying at 20 mph (32kph).
To power this motor, we find the second piece of this puzzle, the battery. The name Ebikemotion does come up again when we mention the battery because this too is from Mahle. The X35 is an entire e-bike system that Mahle has developed recently. It includes a 36V 250Wh Panasonic battery that is integrated into the downtube of the M10i. Charging is done right at the bottom of the seat-tube through that little port you see.
If you thought that Shimano would not be mentioned in this article, think again. We can find them all over the place. From crankset, to shifters, brakes, derailleurs, and even cassette, Shimano. Strap on some OC2 Carbon 42 wheels and a pair of Schwalbe ONE 30-622 tires and enjoy your gravel or road journey.
But that’s not the only thing you get when you look to purchase a Gain or even the M10i. You have an option of customizing your bike before you even pay for it. Give a click here to waste a bit of time with this function. Some Orbea models even let you make your own paint design.
