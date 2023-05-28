New OTA Update Enables Android Auto in More Cars

General Motors's decision to abandon Android Auto and CarPlay sparked new controversy in the automotive world, but it just looks like the American giant is all alone in its efforts to leave mobile phone projection behind.
Most carmakers have already confirmed plans to continue offering Android Auto and CarPlay in their vehicles, and now BYD joins the fun by enabling Google's system in the Atto 3 as well.
A new update now rolling out in New Zealand and Australia enables Android Auto – sure enough, this took some time, as the feature was announced more than a year ago; obviously, it's better late than never, but customers have almost lost faith waiting for the update.
However, the new OTA update version 1.5 includes "the installation of Android Auto" (in BYD's own words), with customers in New Zealand getting it as we speak.
In the meantime, Android Auto keeps growing bigger, and Google's statistics suggest the trend will continue in the remainder of the year. By the end of 2023, Google expects Android Auto to become available in over 200 million vehicles.
This doesn’t mean Android Auto is Google's superstar, though. The Mountain View-based search giant is also trying to conquer the car world with Android Automotive. Compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive is a fully featured operating system that powers the infotainment capabilities in the cabin.
It does not require a mobile device to run, and thanks to Google services integration, it offers more advanced capabilities, such as Google Maps automatically looking for charging stations when the battery range drops below a certain level.
The transition to Android Automotive convinced General Motors to embrace a rather controversial strategy. Beginning with the 2024 Blazer EV, the company will no longer offer Android Auto and CarPlay in its vehicles. All zero-emission models will run on Android Automotive, whereas mobile phone projection will be blocked.
While many believe this approach gives General Motors more control over the infotainment system, eventually allowing the company to monetize all features more efficiently, the company says its main focus is to provide customers with an upgraded experience. Eventually, all new GM models would follow in Blazer's footsteps, as General Motors wants to transition to electric vehicles exclusively by 2035.
In the meantime, Android Auto has become a must-have feature in new cars, with recent research revealing it's available in 98 percent of the models currently on sale. As such, BYD's decision to finally enable Android Auto in the Atto 3 makes perfect sense, especially now that GM's controversial decision keeps making the headlines.
The new BYD update also includes enhancements to the multimedia system, as well as additional fixes for Apple CarPlay. The update, according to BYD, will take close to an hour.
