Android Auto and CarPlay Are a Double-Edged Sword, Fueling Distracted Driving

Android Auto and CarPlay have become must-have features for the modern driver, especially as they help replace the lazy infotainment efforts on the carmakers' side.
But on the other hand, the more Android Auto and CarPlay evolved and took over the car work, the bigger the impact they had on the driving experience.
The biggest shortcoming is the way they fuel distracted driving.
Because Android Auto and CarPlay allow mobile apps to run on the dashboard screen, drivers are tempted to take their eyes off the road more often. Apps like Google Maps, Waze, or Spotify already integrate voice support thanks to the native digital assistant on either platform, but having something running on the screen makes drivers look at it regularly.
Research conducted by Straits Research reveals worrying figures on this front. While 98 percent of the new cars come with Android Auto and CarPlay, infotainment systems are becoming a major source of distraction behind the wheel. Unfortunately, the study found that distracted driving-related fatalities increased by 22 percent last year.
Android Auto and CarPlay feature voice command support, so drivers can control everything running on the screen without turning to touch input.
For example, Google Assistant and Siri can set the navigation app to a certain address and instruct Spotify to play a specific song. The assistants also allow users to pick up and make calls hands-free using voice commands.
On the other hand, it's pretty clear these efforts are not enough to eradicate infotainment-related distracted driving.
Both Google and Apple block video apps on their mobile phone projection systems, specifically because they would encourage drivers to look at the screen. However, users have still discovered ways to unlock the likes of YouTube and Netflix on the dashboard screen. For example, jailbreaking an iPhone allows users to bypass these restrictions and watch YouTube videos when CarPlay is connected.
In the meantime, Straits Research says the infotainment market is expected to record a major boost towards the end of the decade. The company estimates an annual growth rate of 8.8 percent until 2023.
Google and Apple have also prepared massive upgrades for their infotainment solutions. Google is betting all-in on Android Automotive, the fully featured operating system that powers the entire infotainment feature lineup. Carmakers like Volvo, Polestar, Renault, and General Motors have already adopted Android Automotive, with more companies expected to do the same in the coming years.
Apple is getting ready to unveil the next-generation CarPlay as well. The new platform will significantly upgrade the existing feature lineup, allowing CarPlay to use all screens in the car. At the same time, CarPlay would get access to vehicle data, including the battery range, eventually being able to provide additional capabilities, such as automatic routing to a nearby charging station when the range falls below a certain threshold.
The biggest shortcoming is the way they fuel distracted driving.
Because Android Auto and CarPlay allow mobile apps to run on the dashboard screen, drivers are tempted to take their eyes off the road more often. Apps like Google Maps, Waze, or Spotify already integrate voice support thanks to the native digital assistant on either platform, but having something running on the screen makes drivers look at it regularly.
Research conducted by Straits Research reveals worrying figures on this front. While 98 percent of the new cars come with Android Auto and CarPlay, infotainment systems are becoming a major source of distraction behind the wheel. Unfortunately, the study found that distracted driving-related fatalities increased by 22 percent last year.
Android Auto and CarPlay feature voice command support, so drivers can control everything running on the screen without turning to touch input.
For example, Google Assistant and Siri can set the navigation app to a certain address and instruct Spotify to play a specific song. The assistants also allow users to pick up and make calls hands-free using voice commands.
On the other hand, it's pretty clear these efforts are not enough to eradicate infotainment-related distracted driving.
Both Google and Apple block video apps on their mobile phone projection systems, specifically because they would encourage drivers to look at the screen. However, users have still discovered ways to unlock the likes of YouTube and Netflix on the dashboard screen. For example, jailbreaking an iPhone allows users to bypass these restrictions and watch YouTube videos when CarPlay is connected.
In the meantime, Straits Research says the infotainment market is expected to record a major boost towards the end of the decade. The company estimates an annual growth rate of 8.8 percent until 2023.
Google and Apple have also prepared massive upgrades for their infotainment solutions. Google is betting all-in on Android Automotive, the fully featured operating system that powers the entire infotainment feature lineup. Carmakers like Volvo, Polestar, Renault, and General Motors have already adopted Android Automotive, with more companies expected to do the same in the coming years.
Apple is getting ready to unveil the next-generation CarPlay as well. The new platform will significantly upgrade the existing feature lineup, allowing CarPlay to use all screens in the car. At the same time, CarPlay would get access to vehicle data, including the battery range, eventually being able to provide additional capabilities, such as automatic routing to a nearby charging station when the range falls below a certain threshold.