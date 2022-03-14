New Mexico to Become a Hydrogen Hub for Aviation, Part of a Large-Scale Project

More on this:

1 Rolls-Royce to Test the Giant 87,000 HP UltraFan Engine Using Sustainable Fuel

2 Embraer’s New Passenger-to-Freight Conversions to Revolutionize Cargo Transportation

3 Here's Why All-Electric Aircraft Are So Much Trickier Than Cars and Trucks

4 ZeroAvia and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Develop Hydrogen-Electric Regional Jets

5 Sustainable Aviation Needs Airports to Become Complex Hydrogen-Based Ecosystems