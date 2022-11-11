New Laser-Guidance Kit Helps HEAT/APAM Warheads Make Short Work of Armored Targets

After during the dark, long years of the Second World War tanks and other types of armored military machines proved to be invaluable in military operations, they seem to have become obsolete when faced with other tech. For instance, they are taking a severe beating in the modern war now unfolding over in Ukraine. And things do not look up for tanks and the likes in the near future either.
In the summer of last year, defense contractor BAE Systems announced the arrival of an upgraded version of the APKWS laser-guidance kit. The improvements should have allowed an increase in effective range of some 30 percent compared to the previous version, which was between 1.5 and 5 km (0.62-3 miles), depending on the platform it was mounted on.
This week, BAE announced it successfully tested the APKWS against three armored targets located an undisclosed distance away. The APKWS was in this case used on High-Explosive Anti-Tank Anti-Personnel Anti-Materiel (HEAT/APAM) warheads.
In essence, the APKWS can be used to turn any suitable rocket into tank busters, including unguided ones. For the purposes of this test, the HEAT/APAM were sent against targets coming in the form of a steel plate, but also an armored military vehicle of undisclosed type. The tests were a success, we’re told.
“We’re giving our customers more in-mission options for precision strikes against tougher targets,” said in a statement Sam Kirsh, APKWS program manager at BAE Systems.
“APKWS guidance kits with HEAT/APAM warheads provide a low-cost, lightweight, easy-to-deploy strike capability against armored and unarmored targets.”
The APKWS can be used on motors, warheads, fuses, launchers, and laser target designators. According to its maker, they take little time and effort to install and can be fired together with their weapon from fighter jets, combat helicopters, ground vehicles, and remote weapon stations.
