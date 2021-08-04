Next-Generation APKWS Laser-Guided Rockets to Get Improved Range and Lethality

Fly to Space With SpaceX’s First Civilian Mission, but From Your Couch

Military contractor BAE Systems has developed an improved version of its Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS). The upgrade will increase the APKWS laser-guided rockets strike range by up to 30%, allowing warfighters to engage targets from a greater distance. 6 photos



Depending on the platform that it’s launched from, the current APKWS design has a range of 1.5-5 km (0.62-3 miles) from a rotary-wing platform and 2-12 km (1.2-7.4 miles) from a fixed-wing aircraft. It is capable of engaging targets while keeping the aircraft and laser designators safe from threats. All four guidance wings of the rocket have advanced DASALS seeker optics. Once fired, the wings deploy, and the optics lock in, guiding the missile to the target with pinpoint accuracy.



The new upgrade will allow the next-generation APKWS



Plus, customers can also benefit from the logistics and training provided by the guide packages. Across the U.S. armed forces, a single form of the weapon is now qualified for rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, simplifying stock management. The system can be integrated into the already existing platforms, such as the AH-64 Apache and F-16 Fighting Falcon, expanding its flexibility.



To date,



According to BAE Systems, the newly upgraded guidance kits will start production in the third quarter of this year.



