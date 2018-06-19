Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

5 Yamaha Has High Hopes For 2017 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans

4 TVR Joins Rebellion Racing In The WEC LMP1 Category

3 BMW M Motorsport Monsters Presented in Munich Ahead of Season Start

2 Heritage-liveried Toyota GT86 Models Remind us Le Mans is Just Around The Corner

More on this:

New Hybrid Hypercar Endurance Championship Top Class to Come in 2020

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is currently in the process of revamping rules and regulation for the major racing series it governs, in response to the advancements made in the automotive industry over the past ten years. 4 photos



The new class would be created to allow entry of “an ultramodern style of prototype” cars. Perhaps for the first time in history, FIA would put great emphasis on the appearance, style, and lines of the cars that are to compete the new class.



Engine wise, all the cars would have to use some type of hybrid system. The choice of the regular combustion engine that goes into this hybrid system would be “free at a predetermined and fixed cost.” KERS is a must, as is the use of a 4WD system.



The regulations envisioned by FIA in respect to the new WEC class would require the cars to achieve 3:20.00 per lap at Le Mans with limited fuel. The cost of building the new hypercars would be kept in check by a new homologation procedure and technical rules that will reduce budgets.



“The direction for the new regulations announced today jointly by the ACO and the FIA is a supremely positive one,” said in a statement WEC’s CEO Gérard Neveu.



“We are confident that we will welcome an increased number of world-class manufacturers and international teams to the WEC and that all the elements are in place for them to be able to compete at the highest level, with the pinnacle, of course, being the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”



The new WEC top class does not yet have a name. FIA said it would ask fans to name it, via popular vote, out of a selection of names that have not yet been announced. In their official statement, FIA hinted to several designations: Super Sportscar, GTPrototype, Le Mans Supercars or Le Mans Hypercars.



Attached below is FIA's official statement on the subject. Somewhat previewing the double win of Toyota’s hybrids at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours race, the organization announced at the end of last week the birth of a new top class in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for the 2020-2024 timeframe.The new class would be created to allow entry of “an ultramodern style of prototype” cars. Perhaps for the first time in history, FIA would put great emphasis on the appearance, style, and lines of the cars that are to compete the new class.Engine wise, all the cars would have to use some type of hybrid system. The choice of the regular combustion engine that goes into this hybrid system would be “free at a predetermined and fixed cost.” KERS is a must, as is the use of asystem.The regulations envisioned by FIA in respect to the new WEC class would require the cars to achieve 3:20.00 per lap at Le Mans with limited fuel. The cost of building the new hypercars would be kept in check by a new homologation procedure and technical rules that will reduce budgets.“The direction for the new regulations announced today jointly by the ACO and the FIA is a supremely positive one,” said in a statement WEC’s CEO Gérard Neveu.“We are confident that we will welcome an increased number of world-class manufacturers and international teams to the WEC and that all the elements are in place for them to be able to compete at the highest level, with the pinnacle, of course, being the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”The new WEC top class does not yet have a name. FIA said it would ask fans to name it, via popular vote, out of a selection of names that have not yet been announced. In their official statement, FIA hinted to several designations: Super Sportscar, GTPrototype, Le Mans Supercars or Le Mans Hypercars.Attached below is FIA's official statement on the subject.

load press release