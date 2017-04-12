autoevolution

Yamaha Has High Hopes For 2017 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans

 
12 Apr 2017, 15:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The 2016-2017 FIM Endurance World Championship is getting back this weekend. The GMT94 Yamaha Official EWC Team and YART Yamaha Official EWC Team are preparing to pick up where they left off in round one last September with the Bol d’Or.
The second round of the Championship sees the teams refreshed after a winter of training and they are ready to continue the fight at the legendary 24 Heures Motos at the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit.

Both teams will do their best to compete for 24 hours of non-stop endurance racing, starting on Saturday 15th April, continuing throughout the night to finish on Sunday 16th.

The YART Yamaha team prepares for this weekend with confidence, having already recorded the overall fastest time in the pre-race testing at the end of March. The great result can be partly attributed to the collaboration with 2017 official tire partner Bridgestone, setting a 1’36.866 time in dry conditions.

Regular riders Broc Parkes and Max Neukirchner will race alongside Marvin Fritz and young Japanese star Kohta Nozane, who joined YART in the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2016, securing fourth in the race.

GMT94 Yamaha team will have highly experience EWC veteran and longest serving rider David Checa, joined by young Italians Niccolo Canepa and Mike de Meglio.

The team enjoyed a successful experience in recent pre-Le Mans testing, choosing to focus on the race setup and overall performance of its YZF-R1 to be ready for the weekend.

To make things even more intense, the YZF-R1 has been modified this year. Not only is it lighter and smaller, but also comes with a more sturdy composure and boasts better overall performance.

The Le Mans Bugatti circuit in France was built in 1965 around an already established 24-Hour track and is dominated by slow corners. Late braking, hard acceleration, and rear end traction will be essential on this track, offering plenty of overtaking possibilities to keep the action going.
Yamaha Racing Yamaha motorcycles YZF-R1 WEC bike racing
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78