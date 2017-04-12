Yamaha Has High Hopes For 2017 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans

The 2016-2017 FIM Endurance World Championship is getting back this weekend. The GMT94 Yamaha Official EWC Team and YART Yamaha Official EWC Team are preparing to pick up where they left off in round one last September with the Bol d’Or.





The Le Mans Bugatti circuit in France was built in 1965 around an already established 24-Hour track and is dominated by slow corners. Late braking, hard acceleration, and rear end traction will be essential on this track, offering plenty of overtaking possibilities to keep the action going. The second round of the Championship sees the teams refreshed after a winter of training and they are ready to continue the fight at the legendary 24 Heures Motos at the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit.Both teams will do their best to compete for 24 hours of non-stop endurance racing, starting on Saturday 15th April, continuing throughout the night to finish on Sunday 16th.The YART Yamaha team prepares for this weekend with confidence, having already recorded the overall fastest time in the pre-race testing at the end of March. The great result can be partly attributed to the collaboration with 2017 official tire partner Bridgestone, setting a 1’36.866 time in dry conditions.Regular riders Broc Parkes and Max Neukirchner will race alongside Marvin Fritz and young Japanese star Kohta Nozane, who joined YART in the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2016, securing fourth in the race.GMT94 Yamaha team will have highly experience EWC veteran and longest serving rider David Checa, joined by young Italians Niccolo Canepa and Mike de Meglio.The team enjoyed a successful experience in recent pre-Le Mans testing, choosing to focus on the race setup and overall performance of its YZF-R1 to be ready for the weekend.To make things even more intense, the YZF-R1 has been modified this year. Not only is it lighter and smaller, but also comes with a more sturdy composure and boasts better overall performance.The Le Mans Bugatti circuit in France was built in 1965 around an already established 24-Hour track and is dominated by slow corners. Late braking, hard acceleration, and rear end traction will be essential on this track, offering plenty of overtaking possibilities to keep the action going.