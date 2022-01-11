New Capra Enduro MTB Sports RockShox Flight Attendant for Downhill Domination

If this bicycle manufacturer doesn't ring a bell, this article should help broaden your horizons about what's available on the market. Well, YT has been around since 2007 when two friends decided they would aim to bring championship-ready MTBs at a price well below that of teams like Trek or Specialized and Giant.
How low? We can take the new and improved Capra enduro MTB as the perfect example of what this crew can achieve and for how much. For instance, Capra is available to own for as low as 4,500 EUR (5,113 USD at current exchange rates) for the Core 3 package and 8,99 EUR (10,227 USD at current exchange rates) for the Uncaged 6 package.
Since Uncaged 6 is the most decked-out version of this bike, it's also the one we can use to gauge YT's ability to do what they set out to do, offering a monster machine able to keep up with long-standing brands.
Like most other bikes in the price range, the Uncaged Capra is completed using carbon fiber as the material of choice in creating the geometry you see here. YT mentions that the refreshed version of Capra has had its geometry tuned with a steeper seat angle for easier climbs and a centered positioning, while the head tube angle has been slacked to help raise downhill performance and handling.
Speaking of suspension, one of the reasons why I decided to show you Capra is because Uncaged features the new suspension system from RockShox, Flight Attendant.
If you've heard of Flight Attendant, you're aware that it's a suspension system based on SRAM's AXS technology. Yes, the same AXS tech that controls drivetrains is now applied to your bike's suspension.
How? SRAM figured out how to electronically tune your suspension system with nothing more than the touch of a button. You're able to select the rigidity of your suspension on the fly, in the process, eliminating any rider error.
Since RockShox was called upon for the suspension, a SRAM brand, it makes perfect sense to continue the AXS heritage, and YT chose to run an Eagle AXS drivetrain. Brakes are SRAM, too, with 200 mm (7.9 in) rotors.
Since YT doesn't manufacture their own components, you'll find an amalgam of pieces like headset from Cane Creek, Renthal handlebar, and SRAM reverb dropper post. Wheels are Crankbrothers Enduro Carbon, while Maxxis rocks your tire setup. All that and a few other features like frame armor and battery packs for AXS will yield a bike weighing 14,8 kg (32.6 lbs).
As you can see, the most expensive Capra that YT manufactures comes in with a price tag over $2,000 lower than other carbon MTBs with the freshest tech around; the main reason why this German team has grown to be known the world over. Check them out if you're in the market for a rocking bike at not-so-rocking prices.
