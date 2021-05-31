New Bubble X Ray Watch Sports a Glowing Realistic-Looking Skull

4 Someone Has Created Tachometer Inspired Watches With Start/Stop Buttons

To celebrate 21 years since the Bubble Collection first came out, Swiss luxury watchmaker Corum created a unique design that's bound to make an impression – a timepiece that reproduces a realistic-looking luminescent skull right in the center, the Bubble X Ray. 7 photos



While most timepieces for men measure around 40–42mm, Corum's have a sapphire crystal so tall that it distorts the dial. The dome’s size is meant to create a visual effect that highlights the art underneath. This new piece, the limited-edition Bubble X Ray, celebrates the line's roots with a realistic-looking skull that takes up the majority of the dial's space. The signature crystal on top makes it look even closer and more prominent than it actually is.



It comes in all-black so the white skull can capture the wearer's attention. It's not only the contrast that's bound to draw attention but also the green effect that shines in the dark due to a luminescent coating applied to the skull. Its rhodium skeleton hands complement the brass dial.



Equipped with a 47 mm Grade 5 Titanium case, the watch has a powerful water-resistance of up to 100 meters (328 ft). The beating heart of the X Ray is the in-house CO 390 movement that has enough power to keep the piece alive for 42 hours at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph). To match the aesthetic, Corum fit the watch with a black leather bracelet that features green stitches.



