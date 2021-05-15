DJ Steve Aoki Sparks Up the Night With Bvlgari Aluminium Watch

Nightlife, Light, Electric – that's what screams Steve Aoki's name when you hear it. To match the DJ's style, Bvlgari just rolled out a rather "lit" sport watch. Fully coated with Superluminova, this timepiece is bound to make you miss the wild summer nights. 6 photos



The new Bvlgari Aluminium watch is reigniting the fire started by the first-generation models in 1998. It's a modern and fun interpretation of its aluminum timepiece revived last year by the brand. The design stays true to the original one, but it adds more modern and bold details for this piece.



The creation is dedicated to lovers of life, optimism, and movement. Its 42-hour power is enough to last you a whole clubbing night until you get back home in the morning and some more, provided that you remember how to tell time by then.



Bvlgari put a special logo on the white SNL dial for this limited edition. Steve Aoki's signature is stamped right in the center of the



Its automatic winding with 40 mm, aluminum, and titanium case hold pretty well as it has 100-meter (328 ft) water resistance. The black rubber bezel is engraved with the brand's logo, while the case back has the DJ's signature (a little bit more complex than the one on the front).



Some of you might not know that Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, having his own clothing line called Dim Mak Collection, inspired by his lifestyle and music. So naturally, this collaboration fits him like a glove (pun intended). Bvlgari Aluminium Steve Aoki Limited Edition is priced at $3,703. Considering that its other Aluminium watches from the collection don't stray away too much from this price, I'd say it's a must for any clubber out there and any Steve Aoki fan.