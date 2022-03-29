New Belfast Transport Hub to Integrate Bus Stands, Railways and Parking Spaces for Bikes

A new vision for public transport is one of the key aspects of future sustainability when it comes to mobility, and not just in the U.S. but all over the world. Northern Ireland started building an innovative multi-modal transport hub that will become the largest integrated transport facility on the entire island.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon officially kicked off the construction process for the new Belfast Transport Hub, Belfast Media reports. Located on an eight-hectare (861,112 square feet) area close to the Europa Buscenter and Gt Victoria Street stations, at the end of the Grosvenor Road, the future facility is meant to increase connectivity as well as support sustainable mobility.
According to the country’s public transportation provider, Translink, the future Hub will integrate 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms, with provisions for taxi services and hundreds of parking spaces for bicycles. Thanks to this multi-modal approach, it will be able to support more than 14 million passenger journeys per year.
As a result, traffic congestion will be reduced, which is better not just for a more fluid circulation in the area but also for cleaner air. Smart, sustainable cities represent a growing trend, and Belfast is set to become one of them.
The Belfast Transport Hub will also play the role of “a highly impressive gateway,” said Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive. The Hub is expected to attract more visitors worldwide. In addition to improving local and cross-border transport, the facility will also include a mezzanine with retail outlets and a new civic area called Saltwater Square, which will encourage even more people to visit the area and connect.
Acting as the main transport gateway to Belfast, the new facility will offer rail, bus, and coach connections to all parts of Northern Ireland and even further than that. In addition to these means of public transport, people will also be encouraged to opt for bikes or shared mobility services.
This innovative transport hub is expected to be completed by 2025.
According to the country’s public transportation provider, Translink, the future Hub will integrate 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms, with provisions for taxi services and hundreds of parking spaces for bicycles. Thanks to this multi-modal approach, it will be able to support more than 14 million passenger journeys per year.
As a result, traffic congestion will be reduced, which is better not just for a more fluid circulation in the area but also for cleaner air. Smart, sustainable cities represent a growing trend, and Belfast is set to become one of them.
The Belfast Transport Hub will also play the role of “a highly impressive gateway,” said Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive. The Hub is expected to attract more visitors worldwide. In addition to improving local and cross-border transport, the facility will also include a mezzanine with retail outlets and a new civic area called Saltwater Square, which will encourage even more people to visit the area and connect.
Acting as the main transport gateway to Belfast, the new facility will offer rail, bus, and coach connections to all parts of Northern Ireland and even further than that. In addition to these means of public transport, people will also be encouraged to opt for bikes or shared mobility services.
This innovative transport hub is expected to be completed by 2025.