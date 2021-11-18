HyperloopTT Unveils Full-Scale Passenger Capsule With Advanced Technologies

5 Hyperloop Looks Different Here, White Jeep Gets Stuck Inside Trolley Tunnel

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) has unveiled its passenger cabin experience at the China International Import Expo event in Shanghai. The company plans to install the full-scale capsule in its first commercial passenger prototype system. 12 photos



The



Now, HyperloopTT has shown to the world for the first time what its full-scale capsule will look like. The design is focused on safety, comfort, entertainment, and productivity, and it includes cutting-edge materials and technology, offering people an immersive experience.



The cabin's interior is made of durable and sustainable materials, and it can seat up to 30 passengers. It features accommodations for assisted travelers and has enough space for luggage compartments, a snack bar, and a lavatory.



There's an artificial skylight with daytime and nighttime modes that will keep passengers from feeling claustrophobic. Since it's an enclosed space,



To deliver a welcoming travel experience, each passenger's area is fully personalized. Embedded headrest speakers with noise-canceling technology will provide people with an immersive sound experience.



Every seat will have a camera for facial recognition and an individual touchscreen tablet. There will also be adjustable micro-climate controls, and passengers will be able to charge their devices wirelessly. Moreover, they will be able to mirror their devices and use biometric identification to pair in-capsule displays with their own data.







"Beyond a concept and vision, our teams and partners have created a true evolution of the passenger experience that is completed and ready to be built and integrated into HyperloopTT systems worldwide," said HyperloopTT CEO Andres De Leon.



