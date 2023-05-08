New Apple Feature Will Make It Hard to Switch to Google Maps

The Live Activity feature that went live on the iPhone with the release of iOS 16 is expected to get a major overhaul when the next operating system version goes live.
Apple Maps will be used to pioneer the refresh, with a recent leak revealing how the navigation app will use the Live Activity update to display more navigation information on the lock screen.
Live Activity is a feature already available for iPhone owners, allowing users to see dynamic information on the lock screen without needing to open an app.
Testing the Uber app is the easiest way to understand how Live Activity works. When ordering a new Uber, the application displays essential information, such as the driver's location and the ETA to the pickup point in the live notification displayed on the lock screen. You can track the driver in real time, even when the iPhone is locked.
Apple Maps already supports Live Activity on the iPhone, but at this point, the application only displays next-turn information.
The next operating system version will upgrade the Apple Maps integration with a full map along with route and lane guidance.
Renders that reached the web earlier today provide us with an early look at how the feature could work when it goes live in iOS 17. The operating system update will split the lock screen into two separate parts. The upper side of the screen will display the current time and date, while the lower part will show Apple Maps information. Users will see the map with the highlighted route updated in real time. Furthermore, Apple Maps will show turn-by-turn navigation information, including the distance to the next turn. Lane guidance will also be available.
The bottom of the screen will retain the existing lock screen configuration, so it'll provide one-tap access to the torch and the camera. iPhones will also show a live notification count, so when tapping it, the operating system will load the typical non-Live Activity lock screen with the notification center in focus.
In theory, Apple could allow third-party developers, including Google for Google Maps, to benefit from the upgraded Live Activity capabilities as well, but it's believed the company would keep it exclusive to Apple Maps, at least for a limited time.
The new feature will be part of the all-new iOS 17, the operating system version that is scheduled to launch in September, as per Apple’s typical release calendar. A preview of the update will be showcased at WWDC 2023, which is projected to kick off on June 10. Apple is also expected to release an early beta of iOS 17 after the event, so developers should be able to try out the new Live Activity features in approximately one month.
Love it or don’t, Apple doesn’t care - this is the new Maps “Live Activity” for Lock Screen (all iPhones).— 941 (@analyst941) May 8, 2023
- Seamless transition when unlocking.
- View notifications over the map by swiping up as usual.
- shows most Lock Screen elements until unlocked (except widgets afaik). pic.twitter.com/7PUwRUXgVx