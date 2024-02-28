New 2026 Audi Q7 Starts Taking Shape, Looks Like a Smaller Q9

By today's standards, the second-generation Audi Q7 is an old vehicle. It came out almost nine years ago, and during this time, the four-ring brand has updated it a few times, including at the beginning of 2024.
However, since enough is enough, the current iteration will be retired, with Audi currently preparing its successor. Spied testing in the cold, the all-new Q7 looks eerily similar to the upcoming Q9 flagship, yet the latter will sport a larger footprint to accommodate an extra row of seats.
One of the most significant design changes is visible up front, where the 2026 Audi Q7 has a split-light arrangement. The upper units house the daytime running lights and turn signals, whereas the lower ones are the actual clusters. The entire face has a more upright styling, and the grille is about the same size as the current one. The lower air intake is significantly larger, though.
The hood has a clamshell design, and the front and rear overhangs are about the same size as the current Q7. The roofline is less arched towards the back, and the tailgate and rear windscreen are less angular. The scooped testers still had the provision taillights on, and we expect the final units to have a slender shape and be linked together via a thin light strip.
Believed to utilize an updated version of its predecessor's platform, the MLB Evo, the all-new Audi Q7 t won't go down the all-quiet route, as it is expected to have internal combustion engines solely, some of which will feature partial electrification. Various outlets speak of the usual gasoline assortment, as well as plug-in hybrids. Europe will still get at least one diesel offering, allegedly, and the SQ7 should top the family, featuring a twin-turbo V8, likely with partial electrification (ahem, 48V).
Audi's upcoming Q7 is expected to be one of the last combustion-powered cars the brand launches before it will phase out all ICE models in 2033. The official unveiling date hasn't been announced yet, but it should be due in 2025 as a 2026 model. It will also apply for a US visa, likely bumping the price slightly. The current one starts at $59,500 for the 2024MY, and for the SQ7, with its 500-hp V8, you're looking at a minimum of $90,400, excluding destination.
The tailgate opening is narrower, yet it shouldn't affect the load area due to the clever packaging. The trunk should be larger than before, and even if we have yet to see the interior, it appears Audi decided to make it look similar to that of the Q6 e-tron. This means it might feature a similar layout with the dual-screen setup taking center stage, as well as what should be an almost-identical steering wheel. Certain buttons and knobs might also carry over from the electric crossover.
