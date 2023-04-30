NEVS Emily GT Is the Electric SAAB That We Hope Someone May Decide to Save

I do not doubt that some car enthusiasts cried when they learned that General Motors was not going to save SAAB. The company was not profitable for quite a while, but many must have wished Stellantis bought it and saved it as it did with Opel and Vauxhall. When National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) bought its assets in 2012, it seemed it would survive in some way. The NEVS Emily GT shows the electric SAAB that never was, but that could still be if someone decides to buy and save the project.

11 photos Photo: NEVS/PLINT Marketing