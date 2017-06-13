NEVS Releases Self-Driving Concept Configurable on the Fly

Autonomous cars won't just take away the joy of driving, but also remove any interest in their exterior design from its owners. We will cease to identify in any way with the car we're in and look at it as a mere tool. We're not working together anymore - now, they are working for us.





Jonas Hernqvist, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at NEVS confirms that the exterior design was not a priority. “This design is starting from an interior perspective, with the intention of showing how people can add quality to their lives by filling the time of traveling with value, and not wasting it by being stuck behind the wheel, sometimes for hours just to get across the downtown areas," he says. "This is why we are displaying this flexible and very user-friendly concept. This is unique compared to others.” It's long been postulated that brand identity will also suffer for a while as a result of all this, until car companies switch focus to something else, such as interior comfort, design, and features. National Electric Vehicle Sweden (or NEVS) decided to skip directly to this phase with its latest concept called InMotion.For those who don't know what NEVS is, maybe they'll have more success identifying the name of Saab. NEVS is the company that bought the assets of the now defunct Swedish manufacturer when it went bankrupt in 2012, and is now focusing on developing electric vehicles on a platform derived from that of the Saab 9-3. The InMotion concept sure doesn't look like any Saab we know, so not everything NEVS does has its roots in the products of the former manufacturer. In fact, if anywhere, it looks like this concept's roots are firmly dug into a future that seems more and more likely.The plan here is to present NEVS' vision of a Level 5 autonomous vehicle. The InMotion plays along the idea that very few people will own autonomous cars, so the vehicle is optimized for ride-sharing. It offers a modular interior that can be set up in advance via a smartphone app, enabling a choice of three options: comfort, social, and meeting.Here's a scenario: a man in a suit needs to hail a ride, but he's joined by three other business colleagues. He would like to save time by holding a meeting on the go, so he selects the seat layout that suits his needs the best and so when the ride arrives, they can get to work immediately.That's not something particularly groundbreaking, not to mention that the fact the InMotion only has four seats feels like a waste of space. On the outside, the vehicle looks like something designed in the '70s and dubbed as "futuristic." Actually, we think it may have featured in the original Total Recall movie, but we may be wrong.Jonas Hernqvist, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at NEVS confirms that the exterior design was not a priority. “This design is starting from an interior perspective, with the intention of showing how people can add quality to their lives by filling the time of traveling with value, and not wasting it by being stuck behind the wheel, sometimes for hours just to get across the downtown areas," he says. "This is why we are displaying this flexible and very user-friendly concept. This is unique compared to others.”