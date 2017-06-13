autoevolution

NEVS Releases Self-Driving Concept Configurable on the Fly

 
13 Jun 2017, 13:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Autonomous cars won't just take away the joy of driving, but also remove any interest in their exterior design from its owners. We will cease to identify in any way with the car we're in and look at it as a mere tool. We're not working together anymore - now, they are working for us.
It's long been postulated that brand identity will also suffer for a while as a result of all this, until car companies switch focus to something else, such as interior comfort, design, and features. National Electric Vehicle Sweden (or NEVS) decided to skip directly to this phase with its latest concept called InMotion.

For those who don't know what NEVS is, maybe they'll have more success identifying the name of Saab. NEVS is the company that bought the assets of the now defunct Swedish manufacturer when it went bankrupt in 2012, and is now focusing on developing electric vehicles on a platform derived from that of the Saab 9-3.

The InMotion concept sure doesn't look like any Saab we know, so not everything NEVS does has its roots in the products of the former manufacturer. In fact, if anywhere, it looks like this concept's roots are firmly dug into a future that seems more and more likely.

The plan here is to present NEVS' vision of a Level 5 autonomous vehicle. The InMotion plays along the idea that very few people will own autonomous cars, so the vehicle is optimized for ride-sharing. It offers a modular interior that can be set up in advance via a smartphone app, enabling a choice of three options: comfort, social, and meeting.

Here's a scenario: a man in a suit needs to hail a ride, but he's joined by three other business colleagues. He would like to save time by holding a meeting on the go, so he selects the seat layout that suits his needs the best and so when the ride arrives, they can get to work immediately.

That's not something particularly groundbreaking, not to mention that the fact the InMotion only has four seats feels like a waste of space. On the outside, the vehicle looks like something designed in the '70s and dubbed as "futuristic." Actually, we think it may have featured in the original Total Recall movie, but we may be wrong.

Jonas Hernqvist, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at NEVS confirms that the exterior design was not a priority. “This design is starting from an interior perspective, with the intention of showing how people can add quality to their lives by filling the time of traveling with value, and not wasting it by being stuck behind the wheel, sometimes for hours just to get across the downtown areas," he says. "This is why we are displaying this flexible and very user-friendly concept. This is unique compared to others.”
nevs inmotion concept NEVS inmotion autonomous concept car self-driving national electric vehicle sweden
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78