Netflix CineMove Shown as Movie Theater on Wheels, Streaming Netflix, Of Course

There are now more streaming services out there than we care count. Yet, at least at the time we’re writing this, there is a single name dominating this industry: Netflix.
Born in 1997 (yes, really) as a DVD sales and rental company, the American company now has over 200 million subscribers worldwide, and reported for 2020 a profit of $9.7 billion, according to Banking Rates. That’s enough money to consider a lot of investments for the future.
And those investments might not be in movies alone, as we’ve gotten accustomed to. What if, for instance, Netflix joined the countless tech companies that are dipping their toes into the car-making business? What if it decided to make a four-wheeled vehicle, of all things?
That’s the question renderers from British leasing company Vanarama tried to answer with the imagined vehicle pictured in the main photo of this piece, a cinema on wheels, if you like, meant to show one all the movies and series the giant is currently streaming.
The vehicle has been envisioned, of course, as a driverless one, because nobody would like using their attention for driving while the others are enjoying visual delight in the back seats. We’re not told what is supposed to make it move, but thinking electric power would not be against the scope of the design.
A large cinema screen, visible only from the inside, covers the length of the windscreen, all the way down to where pedals are usually located.
Vanarama speaks of “professional quality surround, cinema-style seating, in-built food and drink facilities,” so you should have the entire cinema experience, only in a more intimate space (there’s no mention of how many people this vehicle could seat).
Just like now Netflix offers several subscriptions, depending of various factors, the CineMove too would become part of the deal, and the vehicle could be rented, if you like, including for long-term use, not just short drives.
