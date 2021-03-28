Zoom MeetUp Shown as a Conference Room on Wheels, and Not a Very Private One

Some of the biggest winners of the current health crisis are providers of video communications solutions. Among them, one clearly stands out: Zoom.
The American tech company was founded in 2011, and for the better part of its existence was one of many such enterprises, with nothing particularly interesting making it stand out in the crowd. Then this crisis hit, and for some reason or another, a good chunk of the planet’s corporate population turned to it for help.
Just to give you a taste of what we mean by that, consider that in the last three months of 2020 alone Zoom’s sales rose by a staggering 370 percent compared to same period of the previous year.
Such a massive influx of revenue might push the company into investing in other emerging tech segments, and who's to say car making would not be one of them? We’ve seen this before, with tech companies trying to expand their reach into the mobility sector.
Zoom made no official announcement in this respect, but that isn’t stopping people from imagining how a Zoom-made vehicle might look like. And you can see such exercise of the imagination, a rendering coming from British leasing company Vanarama, as the main photo of this piece.
Called Zoom MeetUp, the machine is more of a conference room on wheels, designed for “business on the move,” if there ever was need for such a thing.
The vehicle was imagined as being autonomous, of course, so a driver and the hardware they need for operating it wouldn’t occupy valuable space. You’ve got chairs in there, a table, and pretty much everything one needs to conduct business on the go.
The only downside? You can say goodbye to your corporate secrets, as pretty much anyone can have a quick looksie at what everybody is doing through the big, revealing glass panels on all sides.
