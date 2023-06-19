Need for Speed Unbound: Volume 3 (PC) Review: More of the Same, Which is Great

The first time I played Need for Speed Unbound, I thought it was nothing short of great. It felt snappy and fun like an arcade racer should. Even though the story was forgettable, with cheesy Gen Z dialogue lines about making fun of Boomers, I enjoyed the overall experience. It didn't disappoint, and I still stand by those words. After playing Volume 3 recently, I can only say it's more of the same, which is precisely how it should feel.

19 photos Photo: EA