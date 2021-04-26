Navy’s New USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Destroyer Has a Story to Tell

A new guided-missile destroyer was officially added to the U.S. Navy’s fleet on Saturday. Just as lethal as the others in its class, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee honors one of the most important women in America’s military history.
USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee’s christening ceremony took place in Pascagoula, Mississippi, where she was officially welcomed as the 73rd destroyer in the Arleigh Burke class. And, like most of the others ships in this class, there’s also a significant history behind her name.
Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee can be considered one of the Navy’s pioneers. Back in 1908, she was one of the few women to enter the Navy Nurse Corps, which was a new institution in itself. In fact, the first 20 women who joined it, including Lenah, became known as the “Sacred Twenty.”
Only a few years later, in 1911, she became the second Superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps and later went on to bring an important contribution during the Navy’s participation in the First World War. Plus, she is also known for being the first living woman to receive the Navy Cross.
The first combat ship to ever be named after a woman that served in the U.S. Navy was, in fact, the USS Higbee (DD 806).
Therefore, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) is the second ship named after her.
The 509.5-ft (155-meter) long and 59-ft (18-meter) wide ship is designed to combine a quick reaction time with electronic countermeasures for modern warfare. Guided-missile destroyers are specifically configured for multi-mission combat, including anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare.
Like the other ships in this class, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee is equipped with the MK-41 Vertical Launching System and the Aegis weapon system. Since the first DDG 51 has been delivered, all ships in the Arleigh Burke class (DDG 51) have gone through periodical upgrades for improved sensors, weapons, and support systems.
The USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) will be joining the other ships in the San Diego homeport, and we look forward to her becoming as successful as the woman who inspired her name.
Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee can be considered one of the Navy’s pioneers. Back in 1908, she was one of the few women to enter the Navy Nurse Corps, which was a new institution in itself. In fact, the first 20 women who joined it, including Lenah, became known as the “Sacred Twenty.”
Only a few years later, in 1911, she became the second Superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps and later went on to bring an important contribution during the Navy’s participation in the First World War. Plus, she is also known for being the first living woman to receive the Navy Cross.
The first combat ship to ever be named after a woman that served in the U.S. Navy was, in fact, the USS Higbee (DD 806).
Therefore, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) is the second ship named after her.
The 509.5-ft (155-meter) long and 59-ft (18-meter) wide ship is designed to combine a quick reaction time with electronic countermeasures for modern warfare. Guided-missile destroyers are specifically configured for multi-mission combat, including anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare.
Like the other ships in this class, the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee is equipped with the MK-41 Vertical Launching System and the Aegis weapon system. Since the first DDG 51 has been delivered, all ships in the Arleigh Burke class (DDG 51) have gone through periodical upgrades for improved sensors, weapons, and support systems.
The USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) will be joining the other ships in the San Diego homeport, and we look forward to her becoming as successful as the woman who inspired her name.