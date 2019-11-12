MPlus Is the Noise Canceling Headphone Bikers Have Been Waiting For

autoevolution
 

You’ve been looking for the perfect headphone all this time and Motikom has heard you. The new MPlus headphone boasts of being the stuff that biker dreams are made of, but it is also suitable for everyday life.
MPlus is currently fundraising on Kickstarter for an April 2020 estimated delivery date, but it’s already reached its financing goal even though there are 31 more days left in the campaign (as of the time of writing). It will hit the market with a $299 price tag for those who did not contribute to the campaign.

MPlus boasts of being a versatile, safe and reliable headphone. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving: you can use it as a regular headphone set with awesome Hybrid Dynamic Noise Cancellation System and compatibility with any type of helmet, a BT intercom with a range of 150 meters, or a device that will guarantee enhanced communication.

Motikom’s proprietary Hybrid Dynamic Noise Cancellation System (HDNC) technology has five control levels, from ultimate noise cancellation to amplified surrounding sound. This means that you can use MPlus either to listen to your favorite songs without hearing anything else (traffic or the sound of your own engine), or to crank up the volume on ambient sounds, so as to hear them as if you weren’t wearing a helmet.

Even with Ultimate noise cancellation mode on, you will still be able to hear car horns or a police siren, though. Motikom promises that you will be safe on the road with MPlus, so don’t think the headphone will completely shut every other sound out.

With Bluetooth Technology 5.0, MPlus doubles as a two-way intercom, with a range of 150 meters with low latency. Add the Extra Boom Mic and you will be able to perform enhanced communication with MPlus, at the simple twist of a button.

MPlus works with any type of helmet, but as you can see in the video below, it’s an elegant solution for everyday use as well. One full charge brings more than 25 hours of playtime, so you will never have to worry about riding/biking/walking/scootering without your favorite soundtrack on.

