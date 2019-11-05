autoevolution
 

Your Apple Watch Series 5 Can Turn Green with a Band Made of Actual Wood

Your Apple Watch can save your life if you’re ever in a crash or are hit by a car and you have the hard fall detection mode on. Your Apple Watch can also turn green, if you know where to look.
Apple Watch aims to be more than a timepiece: it’s the epitome of our interconnected, modern lifestyle but also a life-saver in case of an accident, thanks to the hard fall detection mode that immediately dials 911 if you’re unresponsive. Regardless of the reason you bought it (or any other smartwatch or regular watch, for that matter), you can now use it to (re)connect with nature.

Bandly is a startup currently fundraising on Kickstarter for a flexible strap made of upcycled wood. Founded by a guy named Lorenzo, Bandly aims to turn every timepiece, be it smart or not, into a greener device by incorporating lumber offcuts, which are then processed and turned into a textile. The resulting product is flexible, durable, water-resistant, guilt-free and very comfortable. Plus, it’s entirely maintenance-free.

“It's important to offset our overly connected life with small injections of nature,” reads the description of the wood strap. “A timepiece should inspire you. It should be an expression of self. It should be re-inventive. Why must tech look so... techy? An earth friendly alternative to the rubber, metal, & silicone options out there. We rescue lumber offcuts, a typical waste product, to produce incredibly strong wood bands.”

The band is doubled with vegan leather, which makes it “incredibly supple & buttery soft.” While soft, it’s also very durable, having been tested for 10,000 bends, 5,000 stabs and 1,000 hammer smashes. That’s a lot for a poor watch band to go through, but this one passed the test with flying colors.

For an extra dose of sophistication, you can match it with customized backgrounds, also from Bandly. The Apple Watch Series 5 is perfect for this, as it comes with the always-on face.

The wood strap is aimed as a versatile and eco-friendly option to classic rubber, silicone or metal watchbands, and will ship to backers in January 2020. Interest in it is high, and the campaign has already reached its goal, even though it still has several days until it closes. The band will retail for $59 once it hits the market, and is compatible with all Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa models, but also works with non-smart, 22 mm standard watches.

