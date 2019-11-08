Travel Smart With the Smartest Luggage: SkyTrek

autoevolution
 

Because smart road warriors need smart accessories, SkyTrek is bringing its Smart Luggage to the market, in the hope of offering them safer, less stressful and decidedly more elegant voyages.
The SkyTrek Smart Luggage claims to be the world’s first smart luggage with a vertical opening. With the myriad of options of such items available, it’s hard to verify this claim, but one thing is clear: SkyTrek surely put a lot of thought and effort into making it. It is both durable and techy, while also well organized.

On the tech side, SkyTrek includes a dual battery system: the removable power source has 5200 mAh of charge and can power the suitcase for 11 consecutive days, or you can use it to power your phone and other devices, if you run out of juice and have no other outlet available. Standby is of 1 month, while a full charge is achievable in 1.5 hours.

The smaller, fully integrated battery is a NI-HM one, compliant with airline regulations, that can power the suitcase for 3 days if the main power source is removed. Once you insert the main battery back in, the miniature one will automatically charge itself; i.e. you won’t have to stress about charging 2 batteries.

SkyTrek has fingerprint / FaceID lock, but can also be opened with Android security unlock methods. The lock is TSA-compliant. The global tracking system will ensure that your luggage is never irretrievably lost (just misplaced), while the anti-lost alarm sends notifications to your phone, preventing you from leaving your suitcase behind.

SkyTrek is also very efficient in terms of keeping all your belongings in place. It has removable and customizable shelves, waterproof toiletries bag, packing bags and even an incorporated clothes hanger that will make sure your suit doesn’t get a single wrinkle while you’re on the road. Smart compartmentalization offers easy access to your flight documents or electronic devices, while the hard top surface turns the luggage into a mobile work station. For those times when you’re stranded at the airport and really feel like putting in some overtime.

SkyTrek Smart Luggage comes in 2 options (Cabin and Check-In) and is currently fundraising on KickStarter. Shipping is planned for March 2020, and those who didn’t catch early bird offers should be prepared to fork over $418 and $438 for it, respectively.

