mountune Stage 2+ Upgrade Gives the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 7 385 PS of Power

It’s been just a few months since Volkswagen presented the new generation, the eighth, of the iconic and immensely successful Golf, and less than a month since the performance-oriented GTI variant was unwrapped. That pretty much means the Mk 7 Golf is more than halfway out the door.
But even with the imminent market arrival of the Mk 8, the current generation can still make an impression, especially when fitted with tuning packages the likes of the one that was just announced by British specialist mountune.
The group that over the years has been in charge with coming up with insane upgrades for cars wearing the logos of Ford and most of the VAG group brands announced on Monday, March 30, the Stage 2+ kit for both the Mk 7 Golf and its facelift.
By fitting an IS38 turbocharger, the one that usually comes as standard on the Golf R, to the engine of the Golf GTI, and by gifting the powerplant with a custom calibration, power of the model was increased all the way to 385 ps and 510 Nm of torque.
Furthermore, mountune offers GTI owners a tool they can use to change the calibration of the engine in minutes. There are also an uprated clutch, and a TCU DSG calibration upgrade for the models with a DSG transmission.
“This latest upgrade for the Golf GTI, showcases not only our performance expertise but also the continued broadening of the mountune52 product catalogue,” said in a statement Alec Pell-Johnson, Director of mountune.
“The Golf GTI is an incredibly popular car with a huge community of enthusiasts always striving to take the performance of the car to the next level and we believe that the STAGE 2+ power upgrade does just that.”
The price for the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 7 Stage 2+ upgrade is £2,099 in the United Kingdom.
