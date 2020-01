Mk IV Toyota Supra Concept Key Looks Perfect, Titanium Build Considered

For now, all we have is a pixel effort, but this is enough to make a point: as you'll be able to notice in the social media post below, the "S" that accommodates the driver's fingers is something to behold.Keep in mind that the said gear head, who uses the demifurged nickname, owns a 1995 Supra , along with a Mazda RX-7 that's just two years older. And, as you'll be able to see in the second Instagram post below, the car lover recently received a custom titanium key for his Mazda. And he's considering the same material for a production version of his Supra key, with this metal possibly being strong enough to ensure the S-type structure stays in one piece over the years.Of course, the detail above is just one of the matters that have to be addressed before such a toy is put into production. For instance, the product should also come with a hole for a lanyard or other elements of the sort, as seen on the said RX-7 key.In fact, as another Instagram user aptly points out in the comments section of the Toyota post, the finish would have to be carefully executed, so the thing wouldn't scratch the various plastics inside the vehicle.Of course, an idea isn't worth much without pulling the levers that turn it into a product, but this start looks promising, especially since the reputation of the Mk IV Supra only seems to go higher.