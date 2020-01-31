Mk IV Toyota Supra Concept Key Looks Perfect, Titanium Build Considered

Remember how we used to start our cars before the dedicated buttons showed up on our dashboards? We used to rely on pieces of metal that went into something called an ignition switch. On a more serious note, a retro car aficionado has come with an idea of an Mk IV Toyota Supra key that looks like the perfect representation of the badge.
For now, all we have is a pixel effort, but this is enough to make a point: as you'll be able to notice in the social media post below, the "S" that accommodates the driver's fingers is something to behold.
Keep in mind that the said gear head, who uses the demifurged nickname, owns a 1995 Supra, along with a Mazda RX-7 that's just two years older. And, as you'll be able to see in the second Instagram post below, the car lover recently received a custom titanium key for his Mazda. And he's considering the same material for a production version of his Supra key, with this metal possibly being strong enough to ensure the S-type structure stays in one piece over the years.
Of course, the detail above is just one of the matters that have to be addressed before such a toy is put into production. For instance, the product should also come with a hole for a lanyard or other elements of the sort, as seen on the said RX-7 key.
In fact, as another Instagram user aptly points out in the comments section of the Toyota post, the finish would have to be carefully executed, so the thing wouldn't scratch the various plastics inside the vehicle.
Of course, an idea isn't worth much without pulling the levers that turn it into a product, but this start looks promising, especially since the reputation of the Mk IV Supra only seems to go higher.
WOW! I’m really impressed by the quality of this package I just received from @GarageAlpha!! The Titanium key will fit perfectly as my main key. The metal has the exact same sheen and color as the Spirit-R titanium pedal covers! Even the sticker quality is premium. I highly recommend grabbing a Garage Alpha FD key, even if you don’t have an RX-7 (*YET!)) #Rx7 #FD #FD3s #Garagealpha #13b #20b #26b #39b #Mazda #Rotary #Wankel #Jdm