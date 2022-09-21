Minimalist Yamaha SR250 Type 4 Dwells in the Upper Echelons of Bespoke Grandeur

What you’re seeing here is way more than just a custom motorcycle; it is fine art on two wheels.
After having a quick gander at their portfolio, one shouldn’t find it hard to understand why we’re quite literally in love with the work of Auto Fabrica. Not only are their builds too elegantly stunning for words to describe, but they also put a decent amount of emphasis on usable practicality.
If you aren’t already familiar with the level at which Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi operate, this minimalistic Yamaha SR250 (aka Type 4) will give you a pretty good idea about their masterful approach. To some folks’ dismay, the bike lacks the front fender, turn signals, and tarmac-friendly rubber that would give it a high score on the practical scale, though its looks are nothing short of intoxicating!
Deeming the SR250’s thumper to be in need of some good old TLC, the lads had it meticulously refurbished inside out. The single-cylinder mill inhales via an aftermarket foam filter instead of the stock airbox, and it exhales through stainless-steel pipework developed in-house.
In order to bring the donor’s suspension a little closer to modern-day standards, Auto Fabrica installed higher-spec fork internals up north and fresh shock absorbers down south. Both the front and rear hoops now measure 18 inches in diameter, featuring stainless-steel spokes and trials knobbies.
The Type 4 comes with new lighting modules all-round, as well as a custom-made wiring harness that keeps things minimal. Moving on to the most noticeable changes, we spot an aluminum fuel tank manufactured from scratch, proudly sporting a pastel-green finish and decals depicting Auto Fabrica’s logo.
At the rear end, a loop-type subframe can be seen replacing the motorcycle’s original arrangement, and it supports a gorgeous saddle upholstered in suede. You’ll notice a tiny fender completing the anatomy out back, while the cockpit area is kept ultra-clean by aftermarket instrumentation and a lower-profile handlebar with chrome plating.
