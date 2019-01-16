MINI Puts on 60 Years Edition Clothes for Anniversary Party Year

Back in 1959, the now-defunct British Motor Corporation (BMC) began manufacturing a small economy car that became known as MINI and quickly turned into a reason for British pride. A lot happened since, including a change of ownership, but the nameplate remains one of the icons of the island.

88 photos



As usual with special MINIs, the main changes when compared to a stock version are design-oriented. In this case, the changes were made to “highlight both its British origins and the agile MINI character.”



The MINI 60 Years Edition will sell in a hue of British Racing Green with body finishes in several other metallic colors and with roof and exterior mirror caps in Pepper White or Black. The model is shod in 17-inch light alloy wheels.



Several unique highlights are meant to enhance the special reason for the model’s existence: there’s a 60 Years logo on the left bonnet stripe, the side scuttles of the turn indicators and on the door sill finishers and a special design that can be seen in the LED logo projection when the driver's door is opened.



At the interior, MINI added sports leather steering wheel and sports seats dressed in exclusive Dark Maroon leather.



The special version of the MINI will be available for the



The price list for the models and the official launch date were not announced. More details can be found in the document attached below. This year MINI will be celebrating its 60th anniversary, and a number of events are being planned over the following months in its honor by the brand’s owner, BMW . As a means to remind all of the celebratory mood it’s in, MINI and BMW announced this week a special version of the MINI 3-and 5-door variants, a version called 60 Years Edition.As usual with special MINIs, the main changes when compared to a stock version are design-oriented. In this case, the changes were made to “highlight both its British origins and the agile MINI character.”The MINI 60 Years Edition will sell in a hue of British Racing Green with body finishes in several other metallic colors and with roof and exterior mirror caps in Pepper White or Black. The model is shod in 17-inch light alloy wheels.Several unique highlights are meant to enhance the special reason for the model’s existence: there’s a 60 Years logo on the left bonnet stripe, the side scuttles of the turn indicators and on the door sill finishers and a special design that can be seen in the LED logo projection when the driver's door is opened.At the interior, MINI added sports leather steering wheel and sports seats dressed in exclusive Dark Maroon leather.The special version of the MINI will be available for the 3-door and 5-door variants in two gasoline and two diesel engines, with outputs ranging from 136 to 192 horsepower.The price list for the models and the official launch date were not announced. More details can be found in the document attached below.