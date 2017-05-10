autoevolution

MINI Launching Countryman Plug-In Hybrid in the UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed

 
10 May 2017
by
We still can't call it the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4. They gave it a stupid name because they were afraid of how people would react to the powertrain of the future from such a retro-centric brand. However, it's that powertrain that could make it a hit with Londoners.
The first PHEV in MINI history is being launched in Britain through the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 29th. But it's already available for pre-order at £31,585 on-the-road. The UK government will even give you £2,500 just because you're doing your part for the environment.

Without the grant, the Cooper S E ALL4 would be the most expensive stock MINI. But it just manages to undercut the John Cooper Works now.

"Satisfy your everyday commute and weekend wanderlust in one electrifying vehicle – The new MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid. Enhance the off-road acceleration of the MINI Cooper S, or drive CO2 neutral through the city in a car that combines electric driving with a traditional MINI go-kart feeling," MINI claims.

The Countryman is different to most PHEVs because its electric motor only powers the rear wheels, while the front ones are motivated by the 1.5-liter turbo. Much like the BMW 225xe Active Tourer with which it shares its platform, the butch crossover offers a maximum output of 221bhp (224 PS).

This allows you to accelerate to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds. As for the green stuff, the Cooper S E is supposed to do 134.5 mpg UK and travel for up to 25 miles on a single charge of the 7.6 kWh battery.

There are better EVs out there, but having a gasoline engine means never fearing range anxiety. What's more, it still looks like a MINI at the end of the day, while something like the Ampera-e or Nissan Leaf can seem a bit dorky.
PHEV 2017 MINI Countryman Mini plug-in hybrid
 
