MicroProse Teams Up with 100th Bomb Group Foundation for B-17 Flying Fortress Game

MicroProse, the famous American video game publisher and developer that outed so many iconic titles over the years such as Civilization and X-COM series, has just announced yet another exciting game project: B-17 Flying Fortress.
This time around, the American company will team up with the 100th Bomb Group Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the preservation and dissemination of first-hand historical accounts of men, missions and machines of The Bloody Hundredth that fought in the skies over Europe during World War II.
There’s no doubt that MicroProse will be using the Foundation’s extensive website archives associated with the famous B-17 bomber unit to build its upcoming game. The announcement comes as total surprise since the developer revealed a similar title about a year ago, The Mighty Eighth, which is a VR project (but also playable with no VR enabled) where you fly two legendary bombers: B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator.
Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether or not there’s a connection between the two B-17 Flying Fortress-themed games, and MicroProse didn’t seem to be interested in clarifying the situation just yet.
The studio does say that it’s committed to honoring the memory of the 100th Bomb Group as they seek to create the most authentic experience yet. In that regard, the Thorpe Abbotts airfield, the place where the 100th Bomb Group was based during the war, will be recreated with each building and local landmark in their place.
“We are very honored to have the opportunity to connect with the few veterans who are still standing and to help carry on their legacy of the Second World War,” said MicroProse’s CEO, David Lagettie.
The B-17 Flying Fortress was very well-regarded by aricrews since it could take a lot of battle damage and keep flying. From its introduction in 1938, the B-17 Flying Fortress became the third-most produced bomber of all time, behind the B24-Liberator and Junkers Ju 88.
