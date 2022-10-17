Mercedes Teams Up With Apple Music and Universal for the Next Gen of Premium Car Stereos

Anyone who knows anything about Apple knows how ferociously they keep their technology to themselves. So for Mercedes-Benz to have the blessing of the first-non Apple product to feature their Spatial Audio system developed in tandem with Dolby must prove the companies are equals in their industries.
Through this new partnership, Mercedes-Benz premium vehicles will have access to a suite of sound-amplifying software unlike any system seen in other vehicles in the segment. Mercedes-Benz's new proprietary audio surround sound system will consist of the new Dolby Atmos loveliness alongside optional 4D and 3D sound systems courtesy of Burmester.
Universal Music Studios, one of the world's largest record labels, is due to open a studio in Sindelfingen, Germany, dedicated entirely to mixing songs with Dolby Atmos. It's a project Mercedes-Benz drivers will no doubt make great use of. Sindelfingen is the place where Mercedes builds the S-Class and its derivatives, the electric EQS and the luxury Maybach, among others.
"Our collaborations with Apple Music and Universal Music Group are truly unparalleled and set a new benchmark by adding music content and platform expertise to our Dolby Atmos-capable Burmester® sound system," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. "Through this exceptional partnership, we are giving our customers the extraordinary in-car audio experience they expect from Mercedes-Benz."
Don't expect the above-mentioned Burmester Premium 4D Audio kit to sound like your average aftermarket amp unit from the mall. It consists of 31, yes, 31 separate speakers. Plus, eight different sound transducers and two separate amplifiers run on 1750 watts directly from the vehicle's charging system.
All these features will be readily available for all new Mercedes-Benz drivers already subscribed to Apple Music. It will debut with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the standard S-Class soon after. Eventually, other models in the Mercedes-Benz U.S. lineup will see this feature available. All in all, it's a sound system that almost justifies the price of the car.
