Mercedes GLB Spied Testing With Halogen Lights, Looks Big

SUV

AWD

HP

AMG

We could come up with a long list of cars that are cheaper and get LED lights, but none of them have the prestige of the Daimler car brand.The GLB is anbased on the same platform as the A-Class , though we'd struggle to call it "small." Compared to the GLA class, the vehicle we see in this spy video is gigantic. But that's a good thing, considering how much space you'll be getting.Seeing as the GLB will probably need standard independent rear suspension and, we suspect it will be priced from at least €35,000. But as you can see, this prototype comes with halogen headlights, which will be standard.None of the engines from the A-Class sound like a perfect fit for this big boy. There's the 1.3-liter gasoline motor with 163and the 1.5-liter diesel with 116 HP, both of which seem small. While the A 250's 224 HP 2-liter turbo sounds line, it wouldn't deliver the right fuel economy. Europeans want a 2-liter diesel and nothing else.So far, Mercedes hasn't shown that its E-Class motor can be fitted longitudinally. But it's only a matter of time. The GLB also looks unlikely to have anversion though we could be wrong on that.Another area where the Germans are sure to ask for extra money is the interior. The GLB is going to have twin screens, just like the A-Class. But if you want the higher resolution 10.25-inch instrument cluster and navigation, you're going to pay €3,016 extra for the Premium Navigation.