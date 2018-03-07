Mercedes GLB Spied Testing With Halogen Lights, Looks Big

Mercedes is like Apple, in that they make you feel bad for not paying extra. For example, the 2019 A-Class has just gone on sale in Germany, and even though it starts from around €30,231 for the base A200, you don't even get LED headlights.

3 photos



The GLB is an SUV based on the same platform as the



Seeing as the GLB will probably need standard independent rear suspension and AWD , we suspect it will be priced from at least €35,000. But as you can see, this prototype comes with halogen headlights, which will be standard.



None of the engines from the A-Class sound like a perfect fit for this big boy. There's the 1.3-liter gasoline motor with 163 HP and the 1.5-liter diesel with 116 HP, both of which seem small. While the A 250's 224 HP 2-liter turbo sounds line, it wouldn't deliver the right fuel economy. Europeans want a 2-liter diesel and nothing else.



So far, Mercedes hasn't shown that its E-Class motor can be fitted longitudinally. But it's only a matter of time. The GLB also looks unlikely to have an AMG version though we could be wrong on that.



Another area where the Germans are sure to ask for extra money is the interior. The GLB is going to have twin screens, just like the A-Class. But if you want the higher resolution 10.25-inch instrument cluster and navigation, you're going to pay €3,016 extra for the Premium Navigation.



