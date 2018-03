HP

While America just got a hot version called the Edge ST, powered by a twin-turbo V6 with 336-hp, Europe has to make due with the ST-Line. However, we think it's almost as good.You see, Ford uses the ST-Line body kit to give its normal models a sportier appearance. However, they are usually among the most dynamic in their class anyway.The ST-Line treatment is basically the same as that for the Edge ST. You get big, black wheels, a bold grille with black mesh, slightly sportier body bits and a few interior touches as well.Around the back, there's a more prominent trunk spoiler, a diffuser, and two rectangular exhaust pipes. You can't go wrong.The Edge shown in Geneva had a good Stormtrooper color combination and impressive interior Alcantara trim, not to mention that B&O sound system they just added.There's also something new under the hood, namely a twin-turbo 2-liter diesel engine belonging to the EcoBlue family. With an output of 238, it's almost a match for the Tiguan 2.0 BiTDI and outguns the Ford Ranger Raptor truck.Of course, we think it's a little too much for a family-friendly, which is why the Edge facelift also comes with 150 HP and 190 HP versions of the 2-liter EcoBlue. All the mills are available with an 8-speed automatic gearbox andRegarding technology, the 2019 Edge adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centring Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and PostCollision Braking.“The new Ford Edge is our most compelling offering yet for the ever-growing numbers of European customers migrating towards SUVs," declared Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe.