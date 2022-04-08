Mercedes-Benz Recalls Four S-Class Vehicles Over Unsecured Steering Column Module

Can you believe the seventh-gen Sonderklasse has been recalled for the ninth time? The latest recall is a biggie in terms of safety risks because the electrical connector of the steering column module may loosen.
At the beginning of June 2021, based on a finding discovered during vehicle logistics, Merc launched an investigation into this matter. The Stuttgart-based automaker concluded that the temper-resistant cover on the electrical connector might not have been installed and secured to specifications during the rework process. An additional rework campaign was implemented from the end of June 2021 in order to remedy this potentially dangerous issue.
Be that as it may, a handful of vehicles were already delivered at the time. Mercedes-Benz investigated the potentially affected units and the potential safety effects of the aforementioned condition from August 2021 through February 2022. Although the company isn’t aware of any consumer complaints, the Three-Pointed Star has recalled four units of the S-Class.
As per the attached report, we’re dealing with three examples of the S 580 4Matic produced between March 2nd, 2021 and May 29th, 2021 plus one example of the S 500 4Matic that’s listed within the very same timeframe.
All four were produced for the 2021 model year. If the electric connector of the steering column module were to loosen due to vibrations, the driver will be shown various warning messages and indicator lamps for things like the ESP and SRS systems. But before the inevitable happens, the driver won’t receive any warning. The suspect component bears part number A0008230245. It’s currently listed for as low as $3 by a certain retailer.
The remedy component bears the very same part number. Dealers have been informed of the recall today. As for the affected customers, they’ll have to wait for their star-branded envelopes to be mailed on or before May 31st.
