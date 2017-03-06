autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Launches Ad Campaign With Short Films For Its Compact Cars

 
6 Mar 2017, 12:44 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-Benz teamed up with European advertising agency antoni GmbH for its latest advertising campaign, which led to several short films.
These films were products by the Germans at Iconoclast, while their music came from Universal Music Publishing AB. The complete result is a series of short films, which reminds us of BMW’s The Hire series, but lacks the focus on action and the parts with someone driving like a madman.

Instead, Mercedes-Benz’ new campaign, titled Grow Up, focuses on clips that try to touch you in a different way than speeding cars can, and they reach out to the regular consumer with a product placement so discreetly that they do not feel like commercials.

In a way, they are short stories that happen to have a Mercedes-Benz automobile in them, and the vehicle is part of the new compact car range, but there’s nothing ostentatious about its presence.

Instead of a full blown commercial, which is all right in most cases, or the worst scenario, of upsetting product placement, Mercedes-Benz’ creative partners have found a way to make ads that people might watch until the end.

We had to look at them to make a selection, so we had no choice regardless, but we did find them enjoyable. Some of them are touching, and this comes from someone who does not enjoy commercials and productions that try to get that kind of reaction from viewers.

Mercedes’ plan with the new selection of commercials for its line of compact cars is to address the new generation of young grown-ups, which includes American rapper A$AP Rocky, who reveals his previously untold story of how he rose from Harlem to the world stage.

Other familiar names include actor John Rue, from “House of Cards,” actress and director Anna Zahn, actress and producer Julia Morrisson, and actress Lucy Walters. Feel free to see three of the Mercedes-Benz “Grow up” commercials below.





