Mercedes-Benz EQV Hits the Ice Road at Minus 30 Degrees

Despite having shown the EQV electric MPV in autumn last year, Mercedes-Benz is not in a hurry to launch the vehicle on the market. Officially, it will start selling in the second half of 2020, and that means the carmaker still has some time left to fine-tune the EV.
The latest place where the EQV was taken is Arjeplog, Sweden, where the MPV and its electric powertrain were put through severe testing in the snow and ice and at temperatures that usually drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit). The tests were needed to fine-tune several of the car’s systems.
Mercedes says 30 of its engineers worked to measure the effects of extreme cold on handling, ergonomics and comfort, assess the starting behavior and low-temperature resistance of the drive components, software and interfaces, and have their say on the thermomanagement capabilities of the car.
According to Benjamin Kaehler, the carmaker’s Head of eDrive for the vans division, this was the final winter test for the EQV before it is unleashed onto the market.
"In this final winter test, we demanded everything of the EQV – and it performed very well. We used these extensive tests for the last milestones on the way to market readiness." the official said.
"Particularly with regard to thermal management, so important to electric vans, we were able to gain insights which will make the EQV safer and more comfortable."
The Mercedes-Benz EQV is powered by a 90 kWh battery that should ensure a range of up to 405 km (251 miles) and is capable of 45 minutes recharge times to 80 percent when using a Mercedes dedicated Wallbox Home and 11 kW charging output.
The power of the battery is sent to a front-axle mounted electric motor that develops 204 hp, and the top speed the electric MPV can reach is 160 kph (99 mph).
