Mercedes-Benz Caught With Their Guard Down, 2023 GLC Spied Naked in Stuttgart

Retired in 2015, the Mercedes-Benz GLK was replaced by the GLC. Four years later, the premium compact crossover was given a mid-cycle refresh, and now it is about to be totally renewed.
Spied on numerous occasions, the new-gen GLC has returned to the limelight once more, this time with our man with the cam scooping two prototypes. One of them was seen on the back of a trailer, at the Stuttgart facility in Germany, showing more skin than ever before.
The side windows have about the same size and shape as the ones of its predecessor, and the door handles were moved further down. Also, the profile has different lines, and the side skirts have a chunkier appearance. Thin roof rails can be seen from beneath the cover, and everything is topped off by the black cladding, a must-have for any modern crossover as far as designers are concerned.
A second prototype of the 2023 GLC was spotted enduring the cold in Europe’s frozen north, with lots of vinyl stickers wrapped around its body. It looks very similar to another one that we wrote about late last year, which also opened up its cabin for the camera, revealing a very familiar place. Our spy photographers claim that both appeared to be packing a plug-in hybrid powertrain, stating at the same time that the unveiling should take place in September or October this year.
Mercedes-AMG will be tasked with making the GLC 63, which will follow in the footsteps of its platform-sharing sibling, the new C 63. A rival to the likes of the BMW X3 M, it will launch with a 2.0-liter mill, believed to have been sourced from the ‘45’ family, with electrical assistance. The maximum output is rumored to stand at around 650 hp, and the model will have a short zero-emission range.
