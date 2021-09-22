Hey, 2022 Mercedes GLC, Is That a Panamericana Grille You’re Hiding There?

Mercedes has been testing the new generation GLC for over a year now. During this time, the camouflage has become thinner, revealing the new grille, among others, and it’s that part that has raised alarm bell on one of the latest scooped prototypes.
If you look closely, you will see that it has vertical slats, interrupted by a horizontal bar with the Mercedes roundel, so could that mean that we’re looking at an AMG version? It sure appears so, but then again, it has no visible tailpipes, and the brakes do not seem to be beefier than usual, so your guess is as good as ours.
Compared to its predecessor, which came out in 2015 as the successor of the GLK and was facelifted two years ago, it looks a bit bigger, which is understandable, considering that it has to draw a clearer line between it and the GLB. The whole front end, with its slimmer LED headlights and new bumper, looks cleaner than before, and so does the back end.
Don’t expect any revolutionary changes in terms of styling, because it will still be instantly recognizable as a GLC. The cockpit will incorporate the latest technology gear available at Mercedes, including a new infotainment system, perhaps with an 11.9-inch screen, housed vertically within the center console, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
If that sounds like a familiar recipe, you’re not wrong, because the 2022 GLC will be based on the MRA II platform of the new-gen C-Class. It will also share the powertrain family with the premium compact models, which will only comprise of four-pots. The AMG flagship is understood to combine a 2.0-liter turbo-four with an electric motor.
Gunning for the BMW X3 and Audi Q5, the upcoming GLC is believed to launch in the coming months, and should go on sale for the 2022 model year.
