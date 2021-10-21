2023 Mercedes GLC Spied in 43 and 63e Versions

Mercedes's GLC will get a new generation in 2022, which will be sold as an MY2023 vehicle. Our spy photographers were on point and managed to capture two versions of the prototype on several occasions. In the extensive photo gallery of this story, you will be able to see the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, along with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63e.
Both versions of the GLC will get an inline-four-cylinder engine instead of the 3.0-liter V6 and 4.0-liter V8, respectively, under the hood of the ongoing versions, just like the C-Class and its Mercedes-AMG C 43 and C 63e siblings. Since the GLC will follow suit, its version with the letter “e” after the “63” model designation will have hybrid electric assistance and will be a plug-in hybrid vehicle, while the “43” will not.
Even in camouflaged form, you can distinguish a GLC 63e from a GLC 43 because it has two fuel filler caps, one on each side of its body. Easier than you would expect, right?
It is worth noting that both prototypes are being tested with real exhausts. A closer inspection will reveal that the 43 variant bears four round tailpipes, while the 63e also comes with four tailpipes, but with a rectangular design.
Both versions of the Mercedes-AMG GLC will get rear-wheel steering, and both prototypes feature this system. It is unclear at the moment whether the feature is standard or will be offered as optional equipment. Our bet would be on the former rather than the latter, but it is too early to know.
We expect to see the premiere of these two new variants from Mercedes-AMG in the second half of 2022, with a market release as MY2023 vehicles. It is important to note that rumors point to the fact that the GLC 43 might be called GLC 45 instead, but it remains to be seen. It should offer over 400 horsepower and its name does not matter that much at this point.
Even in camouflaged form, you can distinguish a GLC 63e from a GLC 43 because it has two fuel filler caps, one on each side of its body. Easier than you would expect, right?
It is worth noting that both prototypes are being tested with real exhausts. A closer inspection will reveal that the 43 variant bears four round tailpipes, while the 63e also comes with four tailpipes, but with a rectangular design.
Both versions of the Mercedes-AMG GLC will get rear-wheel steering, and both prototypes feature this system. It is unclear at the moment whether the feature is standard or will be offered as optional equipment. Our bet would be on the former rather than the latter, but it is too early to know.
We expect to see the premiere of these two new variants from Mercedes-AMG in the second half of 2022, with a market release as MY2023 vehicles. It is important to note that rumors point to the fact that the GLC 43 might be called GLC 45 instead, but it remains to be seen. It should offer over 400 horsepower and its name does not matter that much at this point.