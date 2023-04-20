Meet Maeve 01, the All-Electric Aircraft With Over 40 Seats and Automated Charging

A Dutch startup has revealed the design of a future battery-electric aircraft plus a dedicated charging system that could revolutionize commercial aviation.
Imagine a large aircraft that could be charged in a little over half an hour through an entirely-robotized process. Once that's done, it would be ready to take more than 40 passengers to their destination, smoothly covering 250 nautical miles (460 km).
The airplane would generate zero emissions throughout that flight and operate with significantly less noise than a conventional airliner.
This isn't just an ambitious vision or an interesting concept. It's the Maeve 01, a new type of aircraft that's getting ready to conquer the world of aviation. Maeve, a Dutch startup connected to the world-famous TU Delft Campus, recently unveiled the design.
Located at the YesDelft incubator on this campus, Maeve has brought together aerospace specialists from all over the world intending to revolutionize commercial aviation.
The Maeve 01 aircraft was impressive enough to bring in financial support from the EU and orders from industry partners. Several operators have made reservations for up to 20 units, confirming the commercial-scale potential of this new aircraft.
What makes the Maeve 01 different from any other green aircraft on the market is its impressive capacity and battery-electric propulsion. This is no tiny air taxi or a hybrid airplane.
The initial version will be able to carry up to 44 passengers plus the crew, with zero emissions, and on routes of at least 250 nautical miles. It will eventually boast an even greater capacity of more than 50 seats and also increase its range over time as battery technology continues to improve.
The Netherlands-based startup has simultaneously developed a dedicated charging system called Maeve reCharge. This fast-charging system comes in the form of a single module that takes no more space than a 30-foot (9.1 meters) container, and that can be easily installed at any airport.
As soon as a Maeve electric aircraft completes its journey, the charging process starts instantly and is entirely robotized, taking only 35 minutes. At the same time, Maeve will take care of monitoring the entire charging process to make things easier for future operators. The reCharge solution will be based exclusively on sustainable and affordable energy.
The technical details that enable this performance are still under wraps. Still, the Dutch aircraft will apparently include a flight deck that's supposed to be innovative, a flexible cabin, and a modular high-performance battery system.
The only bad news is that we'll have to wait until the end of the decade to see the Maeve 01 ready for service. The Dutch startup aims to launch flight tests five years from now and start commercial service for the Maeve 01 by 2030.
