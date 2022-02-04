The Famous Personal Electric Aircraft Is Back, Gives Water Fun a Whole New Meaning

People went crazy for the Swedish eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) promising to fulfill everyone’s dream of flying solo on their own aircraft that’s also emissions-free. The Jetson One looks as futuristic as it sounds, and it’s even more fascinating in flight. After showing what it can do over deserts and through forests, the personal aircraft now gives a different perspective on “a day at the park.”
Why simply admire small ponds and lakes as you’re strolling through the park, when you can fly right over them? Soon enough, that great view and probably unique feeling will be possible due to the electric aircraft that went viral as soon as it was introduced. The $92,000 partially assembled eVTOL that you can get right at your doorstep is still completely sold out for 2022, since the end of last year.
It’s an innovative and certainly bold approach to private aviation, but folks must have been convinced by its performance and safety claims – from the race car-inspired frame design, hands-free hover, and emergency functions, to a triple-redundant flight computer, and advanced sensors for terrain tracking and obstacle avoidance. It’s also equipped with a rapid-deployment parachute, just in case.
Piloting the Jetson One at 63 mph (102 kph) whenever and wherever you feel like it sure sounds tempting, and the videos of it flying, which have been released so far, gives us a better idea of what that would be like. Some preferred the thrilling ride through the trees, while others would rather go for wider spaces. As the new video shows, this private eVTOL could be an interesting way of enjoying water views in a different way.
But the real fun will begin when the Jetson One customers get their personal aircraft and start flying it. Only then we’ll be able to see this innovative vehicle in action, in truly varied environments, because people from all over the world have ordered it so far. The Swedish startup wants to get its aircraft to mass production levels, and it’s getting closer to that goal.
