McLaren Reveals Shadowy Lines of Things to Come Once Artura V6 Hybrid Goes Live

While we’re still trying to figure out if the British supercar maker deliberately chose to make a King Arthur connection or went for model diversity and political correctness, the Artura name is already starting to grow on us. After all, it’s the harbinger of V6 hybrid things to come for McLaren, among others.
The company has been plotting the course very carefully for the teasing campaign revolving around the new supercar. At first, McLaren only signaled that it’s about ready to open an entirely new chapter in its existence with the introduction of its first high-performance hybrid (HPH) on a new carbon fiber structure, the MCLA (McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture).
There were camouflaged prototypes to marvel at, along with the reveal that Artura is the name of the model that will come in place of the soon to be retired Sports Series family. Just recently, we also found out the exact moment McLaren has planned for the wraps to come off. That would be 4 p.m. PT on February 16th/00:01 GMT on February 17th.
Better yet, the likely final teaser ahead of the official reveal has just dropped with a new photo showcasing the shadowy profile of the Artura (we did a little Photoshop magic to light it up a bit). It’s accompanied by a short video (embedded below) that further hints at the interesting things to come.
It’s certainly the most revealing preview yet, with McLaren providing green-shaded glimpses at some of the elements that will make Artura stand out not just in a supercar crowd but also among fellow members of the Woking family.
For example, we’re pretty sure we just saw both the front and rear LED light clusters, drilled brake rotors that will be hugged by green calipers, the V6 engine cover, and a huge side intake. As for the interior, we get glimpses of some black leather with green piping, the massive digital instrument cluster, and neat ambient lighting tech that extends to the door covers.
